Assault on woman: Husband, paramour held in Prakasam

ONGOLE: Taking a serious note of a disturbing video clip showing a woman being brutally assaulted by her husband in Kalujuvvalapadu village, the Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission directed officials to initiate suo motu proceedings against the accused.
On Wednesday, chairperson Rayapati Sailaja condemned the act on Wednesday, calling it barbarous and urging stringent punishment for those involved.
Prakasam Superintendent of Police (SP) Harshavardhan Raju responded sharply to the incident. Acting on his directives, Darsi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lakshmi Narayana, Podili CI Venkateswarlu, and Tarlupadu SI Brahma Naidu rushed to the village. The victim, Bhagyalakshmi, was immediately shifted to the government hospital for medical treatment. Police launched a detailed investigation and, based on preliminary findings, arrested two individuals — including the husband, Gurunatham Balaji, and another person allegedly involved.
DSP Lakshmi Narayana stated, “Any abuse or harassment of women and children will be treated seriously, and strict action will be taken against those responsible.”
Search teams are working to locate other family members who allegedly aided the accused in the assault.
Local MLA K Narayana Reddy visited Bhagyalakshmi at the Markapur Government Hospital on Wednesday. He spoke with medical officers about her condition and assured the victim and her family of full support from the government.
According to police, Balaji and Bhagyalakshmi, residents of the ST Colony in Kalujuvvalapadu, have been married for 12 years and have four children. Balaji reportedly developed an extramarital relationship. Bhagyalakshmi had taken up work at a local bakery to support the family, which led to frequent quarrels.
The assault occurred on Saturday night around 9:30 pm, when Balaji allegedly tied Bhagyalakshmi’s hands and beat her with a leather belt.