Assault on woman: Husband, paramour held in Prakasam

ONGOLE: Taking a serious note of a disturbing video clip showing a woman being brutally assaulted by her husband in Kalujuvvalapadu village, the Andhra Pradesh State Women’s Commission directed officials to initiate suo motu proceedings against the accused.

On Wednesday, chairperson Rayapati Sailaja condemned the act on Wednesday, calling it barbarous and urging stringent punishment for those involved.

Prakasam Superintendent of Police (SP) Harshavardhan Raju responded sharply to the incident. Acting on his directives, Darsi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Lakshmi Narayana, Podili CI Venkateswarlu, and Tarlupadu SI Brahma Naidu rushed to the village. The victim, Bhagyalakshmi, was immediately shifted to the government hospital for medical treatment. Police launched a detailed investigation and, based on preliminary findings, arrested two individuals — including the husband, Gurunatham Balaji, and another person allegedly involved.