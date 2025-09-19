Amaravati models draw huge crowds at property show in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: “Amaravati will soon emerge as a global capital with iconic government complexes and world-class infrastructure,” Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Commissioner Kannababu said, after unveiling miniature models of upcoming government buildings at the 11th Amaravati Property Festival, held at A Convention Centre in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Kannababu stated that Amaravati is envisioned not only as the administrative capital of Andhra Pradesh, but also as a benchmark in urban design, sustainability and liveability. The models showcased included the Legislative Assembly, High Court, a 50-storey Secretariat, HoD Towers, GAD Complex, integrated metro lines, and other landmark projects, reflecting the scale and ambition of the city’s master plan.

“These structures are designed to embody transparency, efficiency and innovation, positioning Amaravati as a capital of international standards,” the CRDA Commissioner said.