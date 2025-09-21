Take up demand-driven crops: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the coalition government as a farmer-friendly one, as it believes that the well-being of farmers contributes to the progress of the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the government would always come to the rescue of farmers whenever they face problems regarding the minimum support price for their produce.

Taking to ‘X’ on Saturday, Naidu mentioned that as onion farmers were facing losses following a reduction in prices due to increased crop area and rains, the government decided to give Rs 50,000 per hectare to every onion grower.

He said farmers cultivating onions across 45,000 acres would benefit from the decision. After harvesting, drying and grading, farmers could sell their produce at better prices. The government, he said, would pay Rs 50,000 per hectare irrespective of the yield. Though it would be a financial burden, the government took the decision to aid the farmers.