Take up demand-driven crops: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the coalition government as a farmer-friendly one, as it believes that the well-being of farmers contributes to the progress of the State, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the government would always come to the rescue of farmers whenever they face problems regarding the minimum support price for their produce.
Taking to ‘X’ on Saturday, Naidu mentioned that as onion farmers were facing losses following a reduction in prices due to increased crop area and rains, the government decided to give Rs 50,000 per hectare to every onion grower.
He said farmers cultivating onions across 45,000 acres would benefit from the decision. After harvesting, drying and grading, farmers could sell their produce at better prices. The government, he said, would pay Rs 50,000 per hectare irrespective of the yield. Though it would be a financial burden, the government took the decision to aid the farmers.
The Chief Minister elaborated that during the past 15 months, the coalition government had responded swiftly to farmers’ issues. While Rs 3,200 crore was deposited in farmers’ bank accounts under PM Kisan – Annadata Sukhibhava, Rs 260 crore was given to mango growers when they lost remunerative prices.
Similarly, Rs 271 crore was spent on tobacco growers when the prices of HD tobacco declined due to international market conditions. In addition, Rs 14 crore was spent on procuring cacoa seeds and Rs 12 crore on tomatoes through the Market department.
Apart from spending Rs 13,500 crore on the procurement of paddy in the past 15 months, payments were deposited into farmers’ accounts within 24 hours. Stating that the government is sincere towards farmers’ issues, Naidu urged them to raise demand-driven crops and make agriculture profitable by following government suggestions and adopting better cultivation methods.