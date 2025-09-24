Andhra gets Rs 4,470 crore investments in 2024-25

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has attracted investment projects worth Rs 4,47,490 crore in 2024-25 across agriculture, industry, services, and information technology, according to a study released by the MSME Export Promotion Council (MSME EPC).

The study, titled ‘Investment, Development & Growth between 2021-22 to 2024-25 in Progressive Andhra Pradesh’, was released by MSME EPC Chairman DS Rawat.

He stated that the State is positioning itself as a hub of growth and opportunities, but emphasised the need for continuous economic reforms, and infrastructure development to sustain its growth momentum. According to the findings, in 2024-25 the State completed investment projects worth Rs 19,685 crore, and revived projects worth Rs 24,590 crore.

Of the new announcements during the year, Rs 3,71,814 crore worth of projects were initiated, Rs 14,004 crore worth were completed, and Rs 18,232 crore worth of pending projects were revived. The data was sourced from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).