‘One Teacher - One Class’ in 9,600 schools across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In a major move toward transforming education, Andhra Pradesh’s coalition government has ensured one teacher per class in 9,600 primary schools, a feat unmatched by any other state in India, announced HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh during the Question Hour in the Legislative Council on Tuesday.
Responding to a question by MLC Kudipudi Suryanarayana Rao, the minister outlined the government’s ambitious initiatives to elevate the quality of education in public schools.
Minister Lokesh highlighted that the coalition government has prioritised the ‘One Class - One Teacher’ policy, expanding its implementation from just 1,200 schools under the previous regime’s GO 117 to 9,600 primary schools.
“No other state in the country has achieved this scale,” he stated. The government is also working toward ensuring Guaranteed Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) in public schools, with a focus on motivating teachers and improving learning outcomes.
To foster moral values among students, the government has appointed renowned scholar Chaganti Koteswara Rao as an advisor.
Lokesh praised Rao for designing high-quality textbooks for students without accepting any remuneration, not even a phone or a water bottle from the government. “His contribution is remarkable, and I commend him for his selfless service,” the minister said, adding that these textbooks are being printed and distributed to students.
Addressing concerns about private school fee regulation, Lokesh noted that the Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) Act of 2019 is currently under judicial review. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to quality education in public schools and its serious approach to the National Achievement Survey (NAS) report.
The minister also addressed allegations of private schools conducting separate classes for SC and BC students, stating that no such instances have been reported. He urged Council members to provide details if such practices exist, assuring strict action. “As per my information, no such discrimination is happening, but we will act decisively if evidence is provided,” he added.
66,57,508 students benefited from ‘Talliki Vandanam’: HRD Minister
Minister for HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh announced that the State’s Talliki Vandanam scheme has provided financial assistance to 66,57,508 students.
Responding to queries from MLCs Yallareddigari Shivareddy, Rajagolla Ramesh Yadav, and Bommi Israel in the Council, the minister outlined the scheme’s implementation and the government’s commitment to ensuring aid for all eligible students.
Lokesh clarified that the coalition government has adhered to the same eligibility criteria established by the previous YSRCP government. He refuted claims by YSRCP members referring to the scheme as ‘Amma Vodi’, emphasising that it is Talliki Vandanam and urging them to verify the number of beneficiaries, as different members cited conflicting figures.