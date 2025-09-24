‘One Teacher - One Class’ in 9,600 schools across Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: In a major move toward transforming education, Andhra Pradesh’s coalition government has ensured one teacher per class in 9,600 primary schools, a feat unmatched by any other state in India, announced HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh during the Question Hour in the Legislative Council on Tuesday.

Responding to a question by MLC Kudipudi Suryanarayana Rao, the minister outlined the government’s ambitious initiatives to elevate the quality of education in public schools.

Minister Lokesh highlighted that the coalition government has prioritised the ‘One Class - One Teacher’ policy, expanding its implementation from just 1,200 schools under the previous regime’s GO 117 to 9,600 primary schools.

“No other state in the country has achieved this scale,” he stated. The government is also working toward ensuring Guaranteed Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) in public schools, with a focus on motivating teachers and improving learning outcomes.