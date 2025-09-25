Govt to regulate unauthorised statue installations, says Andhra Pradesh Roads, Buildings Minister

VIJAYAWADA: In response to queries raised by MLCs Bhumireddy Ram Gopal Reddy, B Tirumala Naidu, and Alapati Rajendra Prasad in the Legislative Council, Roads and Buildings Minister BC Janardhan Reddy gave a statement regarding unauthorised statues on government land in the State.

A total of 2,524 unauthorised statues have been identified on public land, including 38 on national highways, 1,671 on State roads, and 815 on State highways. The government issued guidelines via GO No. 18 on February 18, 2013, to regulate statue installations, prohibiting their placement on roads, footpaths, side roads, or other public utility spaces.

According to the Minister, exceptions are made for public utility and beautification projects such as high-mast lights, streetlights, electrification, traffic/toll infrastructure, and road development or beautification works. District Collectors have been directed to take action to remove unauthorised statues in accordance with these guidelines.

The Planning Department has allocated Rs 3.50 crore for the beautification of junctions in Pulivendula.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, along with the Municipal Administration, sanctioned Rs 7.21 crore for the development of circles in Kadapa town, he explained.