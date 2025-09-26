Andhra CM Naidu promises DSC every year henceforth

VIJAYAWADA: Promising that his government will issue DSC notification every year to fill teacher posts, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday urged the unemployed youth, and those who failed to qualify in Mega DSC 2025, to keep on preparation. “There is no need to take special approvals for the conduct of DSC every year,” he said.

Speaking after handing over appointment orders to the 15,941 selected teachers at a programme held behind the State Secretariat, Naidu recalled that he made the first signature on the Mega DSC file after taking charge as the Chief Minister. “As promised during the elections, we have realised ‘Babu Surety Job Guarantee’. DSC was conducted 14 times in the 15 years of my tenure as the CM, and 1,96,619 teacher posts were filled,” Naidu said.

Impart value-based edu to students: CM to teachers

Naidu said he has been giving priority to education since he first assumed charge as Chief Minister. The NDA government has brought reforms in the education sector. The HRD Minister has introduced ‘No Bag Day’ for the benefit of students. A mega parent-teacher meeting was also conducted, he highlighted.

“It is the responsibility of every teacher to provide moral and value-based education to children,” Naidu said.