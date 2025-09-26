DSC proved fair recruitment: Andhra Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued appointment orders to 15,941 newly selected teachers under Mega DSC 2025. This marks the conclusion of one of the State’s largest and most transparent teacher recruitment with a 97.52% fill of 16,347 notified posts.

Speaking at the appointment order distribution programme held behind the State Secretariat on Thursday, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh said, “The Mega DSC has proved that recruitment can be fast, fair and future-focused.” The recruitment followed a strict merit formula with 20% weightage to TET, and 80% to DSC Computer-Based Test scores, with no interview or demonstration, ensuring objectivity, and uniform standards across all managements and districts.

A total of 16,347 posts were notified, and 15,941 posts were filled across government, ZP/MPP, Municipal, Social Welfare, BC Welfare, Tribal Welfare, Model and Residential Schools, delivering statewide coverage of 97.52% .

From 5,77,721 applications representing 3,36,307 candidates, 15,941 meritorious candidates were selected, with women constituting 49.90% of appointees.