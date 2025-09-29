Counter YSRCP spin with government’s work: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YSRCP of relying on fake propaganda to mislead the public, urging coalition leaders and workers to counter misinformation and highlight the government’s achievements.

In a teleconference with ministers, MPs, MLAs, and TDP leaders on Sunday, he criticised the YSRCP’s 11 MLAs for skipping Assembly sessions while creating ‘dramas’ in the Legislative Council.

Naidu called for proactive efforts to communicate the government’s welfare and development initiatives, emphasising that spreading baseless social media posts and personal attacks is the YSRCP’s hallmark.

The TDP chief stressed the need for leaders and workers to maintain constant public engagement, addressing citizens’ concerns and sharing the government’s good work. He urged coalition parties to ensure victory in all elections by earning public trust through effective communication of schemes like Super Six, which have been well-received.

The Mega DSC recruitment drive, providing 15,941 teacher jobs, was termed a ‘mega hit’, with 4.71 lakh jobs created in 15 months. Welfare programmes like ‘Thalliki Vandanam’, ‘Stree Shakti’, ‘Annadata Sukheebhava’, and ‘Deepam-2.0’, along with Anna Canteens, have uplifted the poor, while Andhra Pradesh leads in pension distribution, he said.

Infrastructure projects like Handri-Neeva and Polavaram are progressing rapidly to utilize water resources effectively, he added.