Counter YSRCP spin with government’s work: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has accused the YSRCP of relying on fake propaganda to mislead the public, urging coalition leaders and workers to counter misinformation and highlight the government’s achievements.
In a teleconference with ministers, MPs, MLAs, and TDP leaders on Sunday, he criticised the YSRCP’s 11 MLAs for skipping Assembly sessions while creating ‘dramas’ in the Legislative Council.
Naidu called for proactive efforts to communicate the government’s welfare and development initiatives, emphasising that spreading baseless social media posts and personal attacks is the YSRCP’s hallmark.
The TDP chief stressed the need for leaders and workers to maintain constant public engagement, addressing citizens’ concerns and sharing the government’s good work. He urged coalition parties to ensure victory in all elections by earning public trust through effective communication of schemes like Super Six, which have been well-received.
The Mega DSC recruitment drive, providing 15,941 teacher jobs, was termed a ‘mega hit’, with 4.71 lakh jobs created in 15 months. Welfare programmes like ‘Thalliki Vandanam’, ‘Stree Shakti’, ‘Annadata Sukheebhava’, and ‘Deepam-2.0’, along with Anna Canteens, have uplifted the poor, while Andhra Pradesh leads in pension distribution, he said.
Infrastructure projects like Handri-Neeva and Polavaram are progressing rapidly to utilize water resources effectively, he added.
A new welfare scheme for auto and cab drivers, offering Rs 15,000 per beneficiary, will be launched on October 4. Naidu emphasised monitoring feedback on programs and leaders’ performance, rewarding dedication, and dismissing empty promises.
Naidu highlighted the benefits of GST 2.0 reforms, which have reduced tax slabs from four to two (5% and 18%), saving citizens Rs 8,000 crore by lowering prices of essentials like two-wheelers, ACs, and cars.
He directed leaders to conduct 60,000 meetings to reach 1.60 crore families by October 19 to promote these reforms through a grand GST Utsav, surpassing the scale of Yogandhra. Despite reduced state revenue, these reforms enhance purchasing power and living standards. In the power sector, strategic purchases saved Rs 1,000 crore, reducing electricity charge burdens.
By adopting a swapping mechanism and a “true down” approach, the government corrected the previous YSRCP regime’s mismanagement, which had imposed high costs on citizens. Naidu urged leaders to explain these achievements to foster a positive public perception of governance.