Andhra Pradesh HC slams tardy probe into 2012 missing woman case

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has expressed a strong opinion that transferring a 2012 missing woman case to the CBI will be appropriate, given the lack of progress in police investigation over 13 years.

Mangadevi of Kamayyapalem village in Jeelugumilli mandal of West Godavari district disappeared from her in-laws’ house on October 18, 2012. Her father Bandaru Prakash Rao, a poor farmer, has been seeking justice since Mangadevi’s disappearance.

He alleged that Mangadevi faced dowry harassment from her husband Mohan Brahmaji, and in-laws. He filed a complaint with Tadepalli police, who registered a missing case, but made no headway.

In 2017, Prakash Rao filed a petition in the High Court, alleging police inaction. Even after 20 hearings, police repeatedly sought adjournments, with the district SP claiming in 2018 that the investigation is going on.

During a recent hearing, Justice Battu Devanand criticised the police for their negligence, noting that a proper investigation should not take 13 long years.

The court observed that such lapses have become increasingly common in cases involving ordinary citizens, and stated that handing over the probe to the CBI would be appropriate.

Before issuing directions for the transfer, the court ordered the district Superintendent of Policed to file an affidavit detailing the latest status of the case investigation.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled to be held on October 10. Prakash Rao, now 67, continues his relentless pursuit of truth regarding his daughter’s fate.