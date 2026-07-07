Shortage of specialists strains healthcare in Andhra's East Godavari community hospitals

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A severe shortage of specialist doctors and paramedical staff is affecting healthcare services in government community hospitals across East Godavari district, with vacancies and frequent deputation of specialists placing additional pressure on the existing workforce and impacting patient care.

According to official data, the district’s six community hospitals have 64 specialists in position, while 19 specialist posts remain vacant. The vacancies include two gynaecologists, 12 physicians and general surgeons, two anaesthetists, two paediatricians and one pathologist. The shortage has forced the Health Department to depute specialists between hospitals to meet emergency requirements, increasing workload and affecting service delivery.

The 100-bed Anaparthi Community Hospital has only two gynaecologists against three sanctioned posts. As Nidadavole Community Hospital does not have a gynaecologist, the department has deputed one specialist from Anaparthi. Gokavaram Community Hospital has only one gynaecologist, while Kovvur, Gopalapuram and Kadiyam community hospitals are functioning without anaesthetists. The lone anaesthetist serving multiple hospitals recently joined Kakinada Government Medical College after citing excessive workload.

Community hospitals continue to witness a heavy patient inflow, particularly for maternal healthcare. A 30-bed community hospital receives around 20 pregnant women every day, while Anaparthi and Kovvur hospitals handle significantly higher numbers. To meet the growing demand, hospitals have expanded bed capacity beyond the sanctioned strength. Anaparthi and Kovvur now operate 100 beds each, while Kadiyam, Gopalapuram, Gokavaram, Mandapeta and Kapileswarapuram have also increased their bed strength beyond the original 30-bed capacity.

The shortage extends beyond specialist doctors. The district currently faces a deficit of 30 nursing and paramedical personnel, including four nurses, 14 paramedical staff and 12 support staff. Several hospitals are also functioning without laboratory technicians and radiographers.

District Coordinator of Health Services Dr Padma said the department had submitted details of 66 overall vacancies to higher authorities and the recruitment process was underway.

“The recruitment process is underway. We expect the appointments to strengthen healthcare services in the community hospitals,” Dr Padma said.