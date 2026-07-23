El Niño: Special action plan to overcome fodder shortage in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Animal Husbandry Department has drawn up a special action plan to tackle the anticipated fodder shortage due to El Niño conditions, according to Director T Damodara Naidu.

He stated that reduced rainfall could lead to severe scarcity of fodder by November, and continuous monitoring has been ordered from village to district level. As part of the plan, awareness is being created among livestock farmers on the use of fodder grown through pre-monsoon dry sowing. In addition, fodder monitoring committees are being set up at mandaland district levels, along with fodder development committees in every veterinary hospital jurisdiction.

These committees will oversee seed usage, water availability, and silage preparation. At the district level, incentives are being provided for silage and total mixed ration production and supply. Farmers’ distress sales of cattle are being prevented through close surveillance of livestock markets.