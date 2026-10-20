Student from AP's West Godavari among top 20 shortlisted for Dyson Award

VIJAYAWADA: In a proud moment for Indian engineering on the international stage, 20-year-old Lingampalli Himaja, a student from Shri Vishnu Engineering College for Women in Bhimavaram, has secured a spot in the prestigious global top 20 shortlist for the James Dyson Award 2026.

She has been recognised for her groundbreaking invention, RUDHRA—an intuitive, voice-enabled Braille printer designed to help visually impaired create documents independently.

Himaja, daughter of Lingampalli Kishore Kumar and Vani, hailing from West Godavari district, now advances with her innovation to the final stage of the international competition.

RUDHRA will be personally reviewed by British inventor and industrialist Sir James Dyson, with winners to be announced on November 4. The winning entry will receive £30,000 for product refinement and commercialisation.

RUDHRA took shape two years ago when Himaja visited a school for visually challenged students run by ophthalmologist UV Ramanaraju under the UV Subbaraju Memorial Trust. A student struggling to write Braille with a stylus asked if speech could be converted directly into letters. This question inspired Himaja to develop a voice-enabled Braille printer.

Himaja said, “Representing India on an international platform is a meaningful milestone for me and allows RUDHRA to reach a much wider audience. I see this as an important step towards taking RUDHRA further—making it more compact, advanced, and accessible, with the long-term goal of enabling visually impaired students to use it independently.”