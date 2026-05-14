RWAs, NGOs got Rs 13 crore for upkeep of 1,643 parks in Delhi last financial year

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government released over Rs 13 crore in 2025–26 for the maintenance of 1,643 parks through resident welfare associations (RWAs) and non-government organisations (NGOs), marking the highest financial assistance since 2008–09, official data revealed.

According to data by the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society, Rs 13.36 crore was released in the year for maintenance of parks spread across 484.37 acres through 364 RWAs and NGOs.

In comparison, about Rs 7.5 crore was released in 2024–25 for the maintenance of 1,483 parks covering 435.57 acres through 329 RWAs and NGOs under the ‘Delhi Parks and Garden Society’ scheme.

The data further revealed that in 2025–26, the number of associations and organisations covered under the scheme increased by 35, while 160 more parks and an additional 48.8 acres were brought under maintenance support compared to the previous financial year.

Additionally, the financial assistance released also rose by `6.31 crore, an increase of nearly 89.6` over 2024–25. The data also revealed that `13.36 crore released in 2025–26 is the highest relief recorded under the scheme since 2008–09. The highest number of parks covered under the scheme was recorded in 2012–13 and again in 2022–23, when 1,877 parks were maintained.

Notably, in the 2025–26 budget, the Delhi government had allocated Rs 20 crore under the scheme to increase financial assistance for RWAs, NGOs and societies, and improve greenery in parks and gardens across the national capital.