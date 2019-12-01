Home States Karnataka

Health, not I-T raids, kept me out of politics: G Parameshwara

 Former DyCM G Parameshwara does not rule out the possibility of the Congress and the JDS again forging an alliance in the state.

Published: 01st December 2019 06:10 AM

G Parameshwara

G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Former DyCM G Parameshwara does not rule out the possibility of the Congress and the JDS again forging an alliance in the state.  “In case BJP fails to win the majority of the seats in the bypolls and if the party high command takes a call, the Congress-JD(S) may forge an alliance once again to form the government,” he said. In an interview with The New Sunday Express, Parameshwara, touched upon several issues and said it was his health issues that kept him out of political action, and not the income tax raids. Excerpts.

What’s your assessment of the Congress’s prospects in the bypolls?
We are definitely going to win a majority of the seats.  The situation is favouring the Congress and the JD(S) parties because the BJP is going for the polls with our own people --- the MLAs who left our party. The people are not very happy with this kind of development and this has become evident in Maharashtra and Haryana. I don’t want to speculate on the numbers, but certainly, will win majority of the seats and the incumbent government will come down.

The Congress leaders, including you, are going all alone during campaigning indicating there is a lack of unity within the party?
This time we have adopted a different strategy. Every time we used to go together but now span out to different constituencies. That’s why you will be seeing Siddaramaiah, D K Shivakumar and I going alone. That does not mean that we are not together. 

 You were out of political action post I-T raids on you?
That’s not true. I had some health issues and could not give my cent per cent to politics. The I-T raid has nothing to do with our politics. That’s a different issue altogether.

Who will lead the party from the front in the future?
We have so many leaders and anybody would be there at the helm of affairs. Now, Dinesh Gundu Rao as the  party president and Siddaramaiah as the Opposition leader have been leading. If needed they will be supplemented with other leaders. There is no dearth of leaders in the Congress.

Who will  be held responsible if your party puts up a poor show? Any plans of change in the guard?
All of us will have to share the responsibility. Why do we have to blame one individual? I am not aware of any change in guard. It’s only speculation. I do not know what new responsibility the party high command is going to give me.

Dalits seem to be turning away from the Congress as they protested while you were campaigning at Hunsur recently.
That’s not true — that the Dalits are drifting away from our party. In fact, the majority are with Congress and will continue to be with us. We cannot generalise as the Hunsur incident is an isolated case.

Will the Dalit CM issue arise post polls?
I don’t think so, as these are all the decisions taken by the party high-command. They take a call at that point of time after discussing with the leaders and also looking at the national fallout.
 

