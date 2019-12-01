Mentor, mentee fight it out amid winds of change

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Voters from Buradikatti, a village just a few kilometres from Shikaripur assembly segment, where Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has always been successful, seem to have had a change of heart this poll season. This resentment seems to be growing across Hirekerur constituency, which could end up being detrimental for BJP candidate BC Patil.

Manjunath Karaveermath, a youth from the village, holds Patil responsible for farmers not receiving crop-loss compensation, and says that with the model code of conduct in place, all development work has come to a standstill. “We elect representatives to help us in our time of distress. If they relegate their responsibility and think only of their selfish motives, what is the need of such persons?” he charged. A majority of the youth in this village share the same sentiment.

Public opinion in Hirekonati and Chikkonati villages is also against the BJP, which is fighting a fierce battle against veteran Congress leader B H Bannikod, who has come out of political hibernation after six years. While members of the Banakar family have normally been in power in these villages, this time, on the CM’s advice, UB Banakar sacrificed the seat for Patil, which has left locals disappointed. The Congress is banking on Bannikod’s image, as he is perceived to be pro-farmer. Another factor in his favour is sympathy, as he was struck by family tragedies, such as losing his sons.

Voters believe that Bannikod groomed Patil, and that the latter was elected twice only because of the former’s support. With mentor and mentee locking horns, all eyes are now on Banakar. Supporters of the Banakar family say that their leader’s political future is at stake, but they are in two minds — securing his future, or ensuring the longevity of the BSY government.

Caste also has a big role to play here. Sadar, a subsect of the Lingayat community, has a strong presence here, to which Bannikod belongs. However, the BJP assumes the Lingayat community is behind it, as Banakar belongs to the Sadar sect, and Patil is from Panchamsali. While the BJP can bet on some upper-caste communities and a few backward ones, minority and SC/ST votes, which are sizable here, are with the Congress.

Bannikod is hoping to get the support of the JDS, as he has roots there. With Shivalinga Shivacharya Swamiji of Kabbinakanti Mutt, Rattihalli out of the game, voters are divided between the national parties. If the seer had remained in the contest, the battle could have been more fierce, said a JDS leader.

Rebelled for a cause — for the people: Patil

BJP’s BC Patil is fighting a crucial battle in Hirekerur constituency. After being branded as a rebel, he is trying hard to convince voters of his defection. During a campaign at Battikoppa village, Patil spoke to TNSE about poll issues and his chances of winning the seat.

How is the response from voters?

With the coming together of two forces, the party has been getting an overwhelming response. I have my own followers, and U B Bankar is a big leader here. His support has boosted my confidence.

Why should people vote for you?

Voters will elect me only for my development works. I left the previous government because I am focused on the wellness of the people in the constituency. I sought `185 crore for a lift irrigation project, which then-CM Kumaraswamy had denied. Now, Yediyurappa has already sanctioned Rs 250 crore for this project.

A complaint the people have against you is that you are not easily accessible...

It is a baseless allegation. I was, I am and I will be available to my people, at any time. On the contrary, my opponent was not at all in public life for the past few years, and didn’t respond to any issues faced by the public.

Can caste politics affect the BJP’s chances?

Not at all. The election is being fought on the development card.