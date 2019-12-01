Politicos call on Abhishek’s kin, assure help with visa

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Health Minister B Sriramulu called on family members of Abhishek, who was killed in the US, and assured all help to get visas to travel to the States. Sriramulu said the family is facing difficulty in getting visa and the issue would be taken up with Union Minister Sadananda Gowda, MP Pratap Simha and others.

Condoling the death of Abhishekh, Sriramulu said they would stand by the family in the hour of grief. Though there are best educational institutions in our country, many want to study abroad, he said. Family members said they came to know that the assailant involved in killing Abhishek is an Afro-American who slipped into Los Angeles.

Simha also called on the family members and assured them that they would get a visa in two days. He said they will make all arrangements for parents to go to the United States to perform final rites. “I am in touch with the US Embassy,” he said. He said a few with mental disorder commit such crimes and regretted that a Mysurean became a victim this time. MP Shobha Karandlaje has also written a letter to External Affairs Minister Jayashankar to make arrangements for the family’s visit.

While, Sudesh Bhat, father of Abhishek, said his son had no bad habits and wanted to earn while learning. “I returned after spending three weeks in the United States. His mother wanted to go to the US in January. No parent should face such a situation,” he added.