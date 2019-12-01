Home States Karnataka

Pollitricks this! BSY woos Congress, JDS workers

In a whirlwind campaign in Bengaluru, Yediyurappa says BJP will win all 15 seats in next week’s bypolls

Published: 01st December 2019 06:10 AM

CM B S Yediyurappa, Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje and BJP leader Byrathi Basavaraj campaign in Yeshwanthpur assembly constituency | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After campaigning for his party candidates in North Karnataka and Old Mysore region for a week, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday went on a whirlwind campaign in Bengaluru. From 11 am to 8 pm, the CM took part in roadshows, addressed street corner rallies and public meetings in Yeshwantpur and Mahalaxmi Layout assembly segments in the city.

In his interactions with voters, the CM emphasized on his development agenda and the need for a stable government. “Development is our only aim,” the CM said and asked even the JDS and the Congress workers to support the BJP candidate. Disqualified legislators S T Somashekara and K Gopaliah are the BJP candidates in Yeshwantpur and Mahalaxmi Layout assembly segments, respectively.

“The Congress and the JDS leaders are only interested in mid-term polls, and not development, and trying hard to ensure that BJP won’t get a majority. On December 9, when the counting of votes starts, they will all run away from the counting centres,” Yediyurappa said, expressing confidence of winning all 15 seats.  The CM even asked the voters to consider himself as the candidate and vote for the BJP.

BJP candidate Somashekar too hit out at the Congress and the JDS by saying during the 15 months of the coalition rule, they had not got any grants for the development of the constituency and within three months of the BJP rule, they had got Rs 750 crore for the development works. 

On Sunday, the CM will be taking part in a roadshow in Shivajinagar and address election meetings before heading to Belagavi for the second round of campaigning in Gokak and Kagwad on Sunday evening. The CM has covered all 15 constituencies and in the next three days, he will be focusing more on the constituencies where his presence will help the party more, sources said. 

“The CM will focus on assembly segments where his last-minute presence will help to swing one or two per cent votes more. This is being done based on inputs from various sources,” sources in the party said.
 

TAGS
BS Yediyurappa congress jds BJP Karnataka bypolls
