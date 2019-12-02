Home States Karnataka

Bengaluru students help clean Kali Tiger Reserve

Engineering students from Bengaluru took up a cleanliness drive in Kali Tiger Reserve at Kulgi village near Dandeli.

Published: 02nd December 2019 06:26 AM

For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Engineering students from Bengaluru took up a cleanliness drive in Kali Tiger Reserve at Kulgi village near Dandeli. After clearing plastic waste, they created awareness among villagers and schoolchildren on the ill-effects of plastic and appealed to locals not to throw plastic in forests.

The drive was carried out by first-year civil engineering students of BMSITM of Bengaluru headed by Prof Rajesh Gopinath. The students interacted with villagers to understand their life and requested them not to throw plastic waste in forest areas.

Forest officials along with Green Umbrella Eco-Club president Rahul Bavaji and its vice-president Roshan Bavaji explained to about the importance of protecting forests and avoiding littering. As part of their two-day eco-trip to Dandeli, the students cleaned plastic on the first day and distributed around 500 notebooks to students of Government High School at Jamaga village near Haliyal on the second day.

