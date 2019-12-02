JDS’ expenditure statement for 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections 'missing'

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been over 18 months since the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections concluded. But the expenditure statement of the Janata Dal (Secular) for that polls is “still missing.”

Interestingly the party’s part expenditure statement for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls is available with the Election Commission of India (ECI). The institution, however, has no record on how much the regional party spent in the 2018 Assembly polls.

DS leaders, however, told The New Indian Express that the party has submitted the statement. “We have submitted expenditure list not just to ECI, but also to the I-T Department. I am not sure why it isn’t reflecting on the ECI website,” said party spokesperson Ramesh Babu.

In the part statement submitted by the party for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it has mentioned that it spent Rs 2,11,00,000 on five of its candidates.