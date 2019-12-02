Karnataka Assembly bypolls: As election heat rises, it’s raining cash and gifts

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With just four days to go for voting, Karnataka’s crucial byelection is turning into a money guzzler. If sources are to be believed, apart from party and Election Commission funds, candidates are themselves pumping in nearly Rs 55 crore each into this high-stakes battle.

“Money and gifts are flowing, and parties are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to voters. It is estimated that each candidate is spending Rs 50-55 crore, with the amount going up to Rs 70 crore in places like Hoskote,” said a political party source.

According to a retired police commissioner who has seen several seizures, “At least 40%-50% of the electorate in many constituencies votes on the basis of cash, liquor and other inducements given by candidates.”

In Mysuru, goods worth Rs 94.69 lakh, including 30,000 sarees, were seized much before the campaign started. While cash, liquor and gifts like sarees, cookers, mixers, gas stoves are common, this time, gold rings, and gold and silver coins are being doled out.

In Hoskote, rebel BJP candidate Sharath Bache Gowda is giving official party candidate MTB Nagaraj sleepless nights. To counter this, the wealthy MTB is allegedly giving gold rings weighing 4gm to each family. “Money power vs money power works in Hoskote. We are getting gifts from BJP and the Independent candidate, besides Rs 2,000 per family,” said Sandesh Gowda, a resident.

It’s only cash in villages on the city’s periphery in KR Puram, the biggest constituency with 4.87 lakh, the highest number of voters. Here, the ‘going rate’ is Rs 5,000 per family, sources said. There are innovations too: Coupons for Rs 3,000-4,000 which can be encashed for goods at petrol pumps, textile shops, jewellery shops and liquor shops. It is alleged that MLA Gopalaiah has given Rs 10,000 for each party worker at every booth.

In Shivajinagar, it is alleged that the a candidate got money from Qatar for his election expenses. Interestingly, in Vijayanagar, where a high-profile contest is on between disqualified MLA B S Anand Singh (BJP) and Venkat Rao Ghorpade (Congress), Singh is believed to be using his son’s wedding to distribute gold and silver coins to visitors.

Recently, election officials seized Rs 2 crore in unaccounted cash from a vehicle at Manuganahalli checkpost. The cash was being taken from Mysuru to Periyapatna.

“There are several ways to mobilise money. Trucks loaded with cash are parked in private farmhouses,” an official said.But the candid opinion of a party worker sums it up. “There is no option but to give. Inducements play a major factor in the voter’s final choice.”