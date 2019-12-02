Karnataka Assembly bypolls: Kuruba votes crucial in veteran-newbie battle

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: At Ranebennur in Haveri district, where the BJP has not fielded any of the disqualified MLAs for the December 5 bypolls, a fierce battle is being fought between Congress’ old warhorse K B Koliwad and political greenhorn Arunkumar Guttur of the saffron party.

Disqualified MLA R Shankar was denied a BJP ticket, but him not contesting isn’t what has upset voters, it’s the fact that they are being made to face another election — 18 months after the 2018 assembly polls, that has miffed them.

While they cannot directly hold Shankar accountable for resigning, the candidate taking his place, is likely to bear the brunt. Farmers of Halageri village, who have faced crop loss due to drought and heavy rain in many parts of the state, are not happy with this bypoll. Some upset farmers told TNIE that the political leaders are fighting among themselves for their own their selfish motives, and that their only goal is to come to power. “They (politicians) have thrust an unwanted election on us. Each party is responsible for political harakiri in the state,” they said.

Five-time MLA Koliwad, who is fighting for the eleventh time from Renebennur and claiming this will be his last, is trying hard to exploit this anger among voters. Though his image among the public is not so great, Koliwad’s experience gives him an edge over novice Guttur. Koliwad believes that voters will stand behind for the mere fact that this is his last chance to serve them.

Another aspect working in the Congress’ favour is the internal squabbling in the BJP over denial of ticket to Basavaraj Kelgar, who stood third in the previous election, securing over 40,000 votes. Congress leaders here say that by refusing to field Kelagar, the BJP has given the Renebennur seat to them on a platter, as the latter belongs to a weaver community, which has a sizeable presence in the constituency. The BJP, however, still believes that it is going strong.

In fact, in the previous two elections, the BJP did not fare well here. After the death of two-time MLA G Shivanna, the party has failed to find a strong contender in his place. However, after caste calculations, it has decided to field Guttur from the Lingayat-Panchamsali community, which is dominant in the constituency. Though Koliwad also belongs to the Lingayat community, the sect he is from - Reddi - doesn’t have much presence here.

Caste dynamics here favour both national parties — the Congress claims it has solid backing from minorities and SC/STs, while the Lingayats and a large chunk of OBCs are presumed to be behind the BJP. Kuruba voters, who are in sizeable numbers, are going to be the decider here.

The JDS is a non-entity here, and can only prove to be a vote cutter by fielding Mallikarjun Halageri, also a Lingayat.

Apart from lacking basic amenities, farmers here have been facing a lot of issues, such as long-pending irrigation projects that have not progressed. While the ruling party is promising to fulfil their needs, Koliwad is using the emotional route by highlighting the betrayal of Shankar.