Karnataka State Secondary Examination Board to hold Class 10 prep exams

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: From this year onwards, the state government will be conducting preparatory examinations for Class 10 students through the Karnataka State Secondary Examination Board (KSEEB).

Up until now, they were conducted at the district or taluk level. Questions papers used to be set by the schools or district headmasters’ associations. Owing to several reports of question paper leaks, poor quality of questions and other malpractices, teachers appealed to the state to conduct the exams themselves.

On Sunday, KSEEB put up the timetable of the preparatory exams on the website. The questions papers will be disbursed through block education officers. It will begin on February 17 and end on February 24. The order of the subjects are First Language, Mathematics, Second Language, Third Language, Social Science and Science. February 21 (Saturday) and February 23 (Sunday) are holidays.

The evaluation of answer sheets will be done by the school, however. The details of number of students from private, government and aided schools following the state syllabus, who will be appearing for the preparatory exams, will be collected by the board.