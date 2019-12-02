Kumaraswamy and DK Shivakumar's meet at Hubballi airport leads to speculation of re-alliance

Pramodkumar Vaidya By

HUBBALLI: An unexpected meeting between former chief minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and Congress leader D K Shivakumar here at the airport on Monday has led to speculations of the possibility of both the parties coming together again after the December 9 by-election result if the situation demands.

The meeting took place when the chopper carrying Kumaraswamy, who was on his way to Chikkaballapur from Belagavi, had to force-land at Hubballi airport owing to bad weather and Shivakumar was returning to Bengaluru.

Both met at the VIP Longue for over 20 minutes and later flew to their destination. However, none of them revealed what transpired between them but said it was a casual one.

In the wake of calls being given by the Congress leader again aligning with the H D Deve Gowda’s party after the by-election this meeting has a lot of significance. While on one end Congress leaders, except former chief minister Siddaramaiah hve been advocating to go along with the regional party, Deve Gowda has been giving confusing signals.

Speaking to reporters, Kumaraswamy clarified that he was not interested to become chief minister again. While heading the state he has done a slew of development works, but unfortunately, nobody is speaking out them and even the Congress leadership did not recognise them, he expressed concern.

Replying on longevity of the BJP government, he said, everything would be clear after the by-election result on December 9. He, however, added that those who are swearing to defeat the JD(S) they themselves will be defeated.