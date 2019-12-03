No question of any alliance post polls, says Deve Gowda 

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: JDS Supremo HD Deve Gowda has ruled out any kind of alliance with the BJP or the Congress, saying his party suffered a lot when it teamed up with both parties. He appealed to the media to stop indulging in “guess work’’ about the possibility of an alliance post bypolls.

Speaking in Belagavi, the former PM questioned Congress leader Siddaramaiah’s predictions, saying, “When the JDS has not agreed to join hands with the Congress, how can the BJP government fall? BJP has 105 seats, we will sit in the opposition without supporting any party.”

Later, after meeting Gokak JDS candidate Ashok Pujari at his residence, Deve Gowda said, “After the 2018 elections results were out, Sonia Gandhi had sent Gulam Nabi Azad and asked us to support the Congress, which is why the coalition government came into existence. However, the state Congress failed to stand by coalition rules.” he alleged.