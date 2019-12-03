Home States Karnataka

WATCH | After railway engine leaks midway, people throng to collect diesel in Karnataka

As the Hubballi was getting ready to send a team to fix the leak in the Hubballi-Bengaluru passenger train, the villagers thronged under the engine in which leak was reported.

Published: 03rd December 2019 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

People throng at Hubballi-Bengaluru passenger train near Yelvigi village in Haveri to collect leaking diesel.

People throng at Hubballi-Bengaluru passenger train near Yelvigi village in Haveri to collect leaking diesel. (Photo |EPS)

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: The villagers in Haveri district had a busy morning on Tuesday. They got everything possible from their homes after they found that the diesel from the railway engine started leaking.

The incident was reported near Yelvigi village in Haveri district when Hubballi-Bengaluru passenger train was travelling. After the leak was noticed the locomotive pilot halted the train and called for the help from Hubballi HQs. 

People dangerously collecting the leaking diesel. (Photo | EPS)

As the Hubballi was getting ready to send an alternative engine and as well as team of technicians to fix the leak, the villagers thronged under the engine in which leak was reported. They started collecting the diesel in pots, bottles and boxes. Many households emptied the water vessels and got them filled with the diesel. 

The officials from the South Western Railways (SWR) in Hubballi said that the reason for the leakage in under probe. "As soon as the engine leak was reported the Hubballi sent additional locomotive so that the train could begin the onward journey. We have received reports about people collecting the diesel from the engine. At times it could be dangerous and they have done despite warnings from the locomotive pilots," the official said.

An official from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said that cases could be booked on the people who stole diesel from the railway engine. "When we reached the spot there were no people and most of them have transported the diesel from the engine area. There are some videos and photographs available and if the inquiry committee recommends, we shall file cases. A railway engine's diesel tank has a capacity of 5,000 litres," the RPF official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hubballi-Bengaluru passenger train Diesel leakage railway engine leakage
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp