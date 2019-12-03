Home States Karnataka

Will present a 'pro-farmer' budget in February: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

The ruling BJP needs to win at least six seats in the by-polls to 15 constituencies to remain in a majority in the 224-member assembly.

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (File Photo | K Ravi, EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Exuding confidence about the BJP winning in all 15 constituencies going to bypolls on December 5, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said there would be a stable government in the state and he would present a "pro-farmer" budget in February.

Observing that the Congress and JD(S) were only making statements about a possible tie-up after the by-elections, but there was nothing happening on the ground, he said in a way both parties have already conceded defeat.

"I have visited twice all the 15 constituencies and there is a pro BJP atmosphere everywhere, beyond our expectation. I have already said that we will win all the fifteen constituencies," Yediyurappa claimed.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, he said, Congress and JD(S) leaders have been giving statements about they being united, but there was nothing happening on the ground.

"(JDS leaders) Kumaraswamy makes a statement, Deve Gowda makes a different statement, I don't want to react to it, but in all the 15 constituencies people are supporting us beyond our expectation, with an intention that Yediyurappa should give a stable and good government. I'm committed to giving a good administration," he added.

The ruling BJP needs to win at least six seats in the by-polls to 15 constituencies to remain in a majority in the 224-member assembly, which would still have two vacant seats-- Maski and R R Nagar.

Pointing out that Congress and JD(S)could not come together and field a candidate against K C Ramamurthy of BJP for Rajya Sabha by-election, Yediyurappa said, "They (Congress-JDS) in a way have already accepted the defeat, so where is the question of Yediyurappa resigning?"

"Mostly Congress may seek Siddaramaiah's resignation as the leader of opposition after bypolls. People will give answer to them on December 9 (results date), let them be peaceful until then at least."

Among 15 constituencies going to the bypolls, 12 were held by Congress and three by JD(S), whose coalition government collapsed due to rebellion by the disqualified MLAs.

With winning majority of seats being crucial for the government's survival, BJP has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified legislators who joined the party as its candidates from their respective constituencies.

Assuring that he would present a pro-farmer budget in February, Yediyurappa said, my intention is that farmers should come out of all difficulties and lead a peaceful life.

"I will try to find a solution to their problems and announce new programmes in the budget during the February session," he said.

As Tuesday is the last date for campaigning, political leaders in the state have intensified electioneering in various constituencies, in the last bid to woo the voters.

