Home States Karnataka

Ahead of bypoll, I-T dept raids residence of Congress' Ranebennur candidate Koliwad

Senior Congress leader Koliwad is the party candidate for the by-election of Ranebennur assembly segment which is going to poll on December 5.

Published: 04th December 2019 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Koliwad

Senior Congress leader KB Koliwad

By Gangadhar Hugar
Express News Service

HAVERI: Sleuths of Income Tax Department and State Excise Department officials conducted a joint raid on Tuesday midnight at the residence of Congress party candidate K B Koliwad at Ranebennur on receiving a unanimous complaint. They, however, returned empty-handed as they did not find any unaccounted cash or illegally stored liquor.

Senior Congress leader Koliwad is the party candidate for the by-election of Ranebennur Assembly segment which is going to poll on December 5. The raids 48 hours before voting day has led to a war of words.

Irked over the raid, supporters of Koliwad and hundreds of party workers gathered in front of the Congress leader's house in the night and raised slogan against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and accused them of misusing the power against their political opponent. Tension prevailed for a while before the police brought the situation under control.

District Excise officer Nagashayan told the media that raid was conducted following receiving of a complaint to the control room. The complaints stated about illegal stashing of cash around Rs 10 crore at the residence of Koliwad. They searched the entire house of the leader but did not find anything that was referred by the complaint, he added.

Politically motivated: Koliwad

Terming IT & Excise raid on my house is purely politically motivated, Former speaker of Karnataka Legislative Assembly K B Koliwad said BJP's political vendetta on me or Congress leaders will not gain BJP instead people of Ranebenur will elect me with an additional margin of 20000 votes.

Speaking with newsmen Ranebenur on Wednesday, he alleged that BJP is doing such raids by smelling their defeat in this by-election. IT & Excise officials did not get any cash or Liquor. They returned with empty hands, he said.

CM Yediyurappa & team misusing their power in this election people will teach BJP good lesson in this election, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Koliwad Karnataka IT raid Koliwad residence IT raid
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp