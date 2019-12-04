Paedophile lures 7-year-old girl with chocolate, rapes, kills her in Kalaburagi

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Even as the nation is outraged by the rape and murder of a veterinarian in Hyderabad, a seven-year-old girl was raped and killed at Yakapur village in Chincholi taluk in the district on Monday.

While the police have taken the accused into custody, the irate locals observed a bandh in protest against the incident at Sulepet town on Tuesday. The town wore a deserted look as most shops and commercial establishments remained shut for the day in protest against the heinous crime.

The accused has been reminded to judicial custody for one week. The body of the girl was buried on Tuesday evening. Accused Yallalinga (35) lured the victim, a Class two student, on the pretext of buying her a chocolate when she was going home after school in the evening. He took her to an isolated placed near an Anganwadi centre and strangled her to death after forcing himself on her.

Yakkalinga was caught after some residents, who had last seen the girl with him, informed her parents who were frantically looking for her after she did not return home from school. They directed them towards the area near the Anganwadi, where the body of the girl was found. Enraged, the parents and locals went to the accused person’s house and found him in an inebriated condition. The police rushed to the spot and took Yallalinga into their custody on Monday night. He is married and has three children.

Janwadi Mahila Sanghatana vice-president Neela K condemned the incident and demanded action against the accused.

The victim’s parents, who were economically weak, wanted their ward to study and come up in life. Hence they were encouraging her to pursue education, it is learnt.

MP raises issue in Lok Sabha

Kalaburagi MP Dr Umesh Jadhav raised the issue in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday and alleged that illegal sale of liquor was rampant in Yakapur village. Intoxication is the main reason for such incidents and the government should take steps to check the sale of spurious liquor and punish the accused.