CJ not consulted on Upa Lokayukta’s appointment: HC issues notice to state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the State on a PIL questioning the validity of appointment of former judge of HC Justice B S Patil as Upa Lokayukta, on the grounds that there was no effective consultation before his appointment by the Governor. Hearing the plea filed by Samaj Parivarthana Samudaya, represented by its founder president S R Hiremath, seeking to quash the appointment, the division bench of Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice M Nagaprasanna, issued a notice to the State and others. The Secretariat of the Governor and the Justice B S Patil were made respondents to the petition.

According to the documents attached by the petitioner in support of the PIL, the then CM HD Kumaraswamy on July 24, 2018 requested then Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari to suggest the name of an eligible person for the post of Upa Lokayukta.

In reply, the Chief Justice Maheshwari, on September 14, 2018, recommended former judge of high court Justice AN Venugopala Gowda as the suitable candidate. Meanwhile, Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, in a letter addressed to Kumaraswamy reiterated the recommendation of Justice Gowda made by his predecessor, the then Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari.

However, CM BS Yediyurappa, in a letter dated November 12, 2019, written to the present Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, stated that as per process of consultation, as the other four authorities — the chairman of Legislative Council, the Speaker of Assembly, Leaders of the Opposition in the Council, and Assembly — recommended Justice BS Patil, former HC judge, he is to be appointed as Upa Lokayukta in the existing vacancy. The earlier recommendation of Justice Gowda was brought to the said four authorities. “These facts are placed before you for your kind consideration,” the CM said in the letter.

Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka on November 14, 2019, addressed to the CM, stated, “There is no material placed before me by the state warranting change of the recommendation earlier made by me and and my learned predecessor. Hence, I maintain the recommendation. Therefore, I am unable to concur with the recommendation made known to me by your aforesaid letter,” Chief Justice Oka said.

Referring the correspondence between the Chief Justice and the CM, the petitioner contended that he was deeply hurt that a Constitutional functionary, the Governor, had to make a factually incorrect statement in the appointment order that the Chief Justice was consulted in the matter of appointment. “It is an ultimate debacle of the government machinery and the same should be dealt with stern action. Hence the appointment order dated November 20, 2019 be quashed as the same is contrary to the Karnataka Lokayukta Act,” the petitioner pleaded with the court.