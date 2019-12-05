Clear stand on Lokayukta’s plea, Karnataka HC tells state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to clear its stand on the impleading application filed by the Lokayukta seeking permission to register FIRs under various enactments. The Lokayukta asked the court to permit it to register FIRs in relation to complaints pending before it for inquiry and also in respect to cases in which the FIR has not been filed yet and proceed with the investigation after filing such FIRs.

On hearing the application (IA) filed by the Lokayukta, the division bench of Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice Suraj Govindaraj asked the state to inform its stand on the matter by Wednesday. The bench was hearing a batch of PILs questioning the constitution of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

In the IA filed by Lokayukta prosecutor B S Prasad, it stated that the Lokayukta has got powers to register cases under Karnataka Lokayukta Act. “The notification of withdrawal of police station power is of no consequence. Also the constitution of ACB is of no consequence. It will not affect the power of Lokayukta,” he argued.