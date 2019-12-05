Foresters arrest 3, rescue 35 turtles in Udupi

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Forest department officials in Kollur seized as many as nine Indian soft shell turtles and 26 Indian black turtles from three people, including a minor on Tuesday, and took them into custody. The accused are Sheena Koraga (38) and Chandra (37) of Kollur. The officials were on duty in the forest near Aloor village when they saw a bike parked on the roadside. They grew suspicious and searched the area. They spotted three people poaching turtles from the streams.

Kollur range forest officer Raghavendra Ganapathi Naik and his team have launched an extensive investigation into this case as there were allegations that local poachers had links with people illegally exporting these turtles. Though the accused claimed innocence during the preliminary investigations and said that they wanted to eat them without the knowledge of the law against doing so, a detailed investigation has been launched, sources told TNIE.

Sources said that when the accused were questioned, they revealed that they had killed 15 turtles in the past two days. Naik told TNIE that the 35 turtles have been released into their natural habitat in Sauparnika River after the court permitted the Forest Department officials to do so.