Give leave to voters: Labour secy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Labour Department has issued a warning to employers who are not giving leave to their employees from the 15 assembly constituencies where bypolls are being held on Thursday.

Labour secretary P Manivannan has said employees can take a paid day off for casting their vote.

“If any employer asks you to work on polling day and obstructs you from voting, please call us on 155214 or WhatsApp 9333333684,” he said . Manivannan also said they will take action against any such employer under Sections of the IPC. Government offices in these constituencies will be closed. However Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha and MS Building will be open.