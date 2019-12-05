Home States Karnataka

Govt will take care of kids’ education

Labour secretary and senior IAS officer P Manivannan, on learning about these boys, whose parents are construction workers, told TNIE that the department would take care of their education.

Published: 05th December 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

Mallappa and Devaraj, children of construction workers, back in school after Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar got them admitted to government school at Kurubarahalli in Mahalakshmi Layout |Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The two young boys who were admitted to a government school after they caught the attention of Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, while campaigning on Tuesday, were in for a huge surprise. Their entire education will now be taken care of by the labour department. On Wednesday, The New Indian Express published the story, ‘On bypoll campaign trail, minister ‘uncle’ gets dropouts back to school’.

The two boys, Mallappa and Devaraj, were wandering on the road when Suresh Kumar noticed them. Pausing his hectic campaign, he spoke to them, and learnt that they were dropouts as their parents had moved on work to Kurubarahalli, some 20km from their old school. Within a few hours, the minister had not just arranged for them to be at school, and they also started school on Tuesday.

Labour secretary and senior IAS officer P Manivannan, on learning about these boys, whose parents are construction workers, told TNIE that the department would take care of their education. “We will get these children 100 per cent scholarships till college. We have to ensure that they don’t drop out. The labour department is committed to ensure that these children never drop out,’’ he stated.

The boys themselves wouldn’t want to be dropouts. “I love going to school and learning. Carrying my old schoolbag, I came to school with appa (father) and anna (brother). The teacher taught usnumbers and alphabets. My mother makes jowar roti and ‘palya’ every day, but at school, they gave ‘pulav’, which was very tasty. I also made a few friends and it’s fun,’’ said Mallappa.

Devaraj, too, was excited to rejoin school. “My parents leave home at 6am and return by 6pm. Me and my brother would spend all day at home or on the street, playing. We would eat when we were hungry. I’m in Class 5 and missed classes all these days,” he said.Asked what they aim to do when they grow up, the brothers have the same dream: to become police officers. And what influenced them? Devaraj said it’s their uniform and headgear.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp