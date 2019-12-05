Govt will take care of kids’ education

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The two young boys who were admitted to a government school after they caught the attention of Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, while campaigning on Tuesday, were in for a huge surprise. Their entire education will now be taken care of by the labour department. On Wednesday, The New Indian Express published the story, ‘On bypoll campaign trail, minister ‘uncle’ gets dropouts back to school’.

The two boys, Mallappa and Devaraj, were wandering on the road when Suresh Kumar noticed them. Pausing his hectic campaign, he spoke to them, and learnt that they were dropouts as their parents had moved on work to Kurubarahalli, some 20km from their old school. Within a few hours, the minister had not just arranged for them to be at school, and they also started school on Tuesday.

Labour secretary and senior IAS officer P Manivannan, on learning about these boys, whose parents are construction workers, told TNIE that the department would take care of their education. “We will get these children 100 per cent scholarships till college. We have to ensure that they don’t drop out. The labour department is committed to ensure that these children never drop out,’’ he stated.

The boys themselves wouldn’t want to be dropouts. “I love going to school and learning. Carrying my old schoolbag, I came to school with appa (father) and anna (brother). The teacher taught usnumbers and alphabets. My mother makes jowar roti and ‘palya’ every day, but at school, they gave ‘pulav’, which was very tasty. I also made a few friends and it’s fun,’’ said Mallappa.

Devaraj, too, was excited to rejoin school. “My parents leave home at 6am and return by 6pm. Me and my brother would spend all day at home or on the street, playing. We would eat when we were hungry. I’m in Class 5 and missed classes all these days,” he said.Asked what they aim to do when they grow up, the brothers have the same dream: to become police officers. And what influenced them? Devaraj said it’s their uniform and headgear.