Home States Karnataka

India saw fewer malaria cases in 2018: WHO report

It is still among countries carrying almost 85% of global disease burden

Published: 05th December 2019 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India, a high burden country, saw a reduction in malaria cases in 2018, according to the World Malaria Report 2019, released by World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday. In 2018, India saw a significant reduction – 2.6 million malaria cases – compared to 2017. Despite being the highest burden country of the WHO South-East Asia Region, India reduced its reported cases by half as compared with 2017. According to the report, India’s progress means the country no longer has the world’s 4th highest malaria burden, though it still is the only non-African country among the top 11 countries with the most malaria globally. 

Setting an example for other countries to follow, the report also says India is the only one of the 11 countries to increase its domestic funding between 2017-2018 to fight malaria. Bangladesh and Thailand also reported substantial decline in reported cases. Maldives and Sri Lanka have been certified malaria-free while Timor-Leste and Bhuta, are close to the elimination target.

“In the WHO South-East Asia Region, the presence of molecular markers of Artemisinin resistance has been reported in Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and Thailand,” the release stated. Presence of Artemisinin resistance refers to a  delay in the clearance of malaria parasites from the bloodstream following treatment.“Nineteen countries in sub-Saharan Africa and India carried almost 85% of the global malaria burden.

Globally, 53% of the P. vivax burden is in the WHO South-East Asia Region, with the majority being in India (47%),” the release added.P. vivax is a parasite and human pathogen,  that is the most frequent and widely distributed cause of recurring malaria.All countries in the region are on target to achieve a more than 40% reduction in case incidence by 2020, as per the report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WHO malaria
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp