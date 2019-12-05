India saw fewer malaria cases in 2018: WHO report

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: India, a high burden country, saw a reduction in malaria cases in 2018, according to the World Malaria Report 2019, released by World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday. In 2018, India saw a significant reduction – 2.6 million malaria cases – compared to 2017. Despite being the highest burden country of the WHO South-East Asia Region, India reduced its reported cases by half as compared with 2017. According to the report, India’s progress means the country no longer has the world’s 4th highest malaria burden, though it still is the only non-African country among the top 11 countries with the most malaria globally.

Setting an example for other countries to follow, the report also says India is the only one of the 11 countries to increase its domestic funding between 2017-2018 to fight malaria. Bangladesh and Thailand also reported substantial decline in reported cases. Maldives and Sri Lanka have been certified malaria-free while Timor-Leste and Bhuta, are close to the elimination target.

“In the WHO South-East Asia Region, the presence of molecular markers of Artemisinin resistance has been reported in Bangladesh, India, Myanmar and Thailand,” the release stated. Presence of Artemisinin resistance refers to a delay in the clearance of malaria parasites from the bloodstream following treatment.“Nineteen countries in sub-Saharan Africa and India carried almost 85% of the global malaria burden.

Globally, 53% of the P. vivax burden is in the WHO South-East Asia Region, with the majority being in India (47%),” the release added.P. vivax is a parasite and human pathogen, that is the most frequent and widely distributed cause of recurring malaria.All countries in the region are on target to achieve a more than 40% reduction in case incidence by 2020, as per the report.