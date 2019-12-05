Karnataka bypolls: Growing discontent in BJP could swing votes towards Congress, JDS

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Owing to the growing discontent among BJP leaders over the party’s decision to field disqualified MLAs in the Mumbai-Karnataka assembly segments going to polls, a large chunk of the party’s traditional votes are expected to swing in favour of the Congress or JDS. Despite Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s relentless attempts to make peace within his party, a large number of votes, especially those from the dominant Lingayat community, may go the opposition’s way.

Even as the BJP top leadership is confident to win all three seats going to polls in Belagavi district, a possible split of the party’s traditional votes in Lingayat-dominant Gokak, Athani and Kagwad, may spell doom for the party. When it comes to choosing between BJP’s Ramesh Jarkiholi and JDS’ Ashok Pujari in Gokak, at least 50% of Lingayats could rally behind Pujari — a noted Lingayat leader who bagged 75,000 votes (on a BJP ticket) in the last as election.

In his attempt to avoid the splitting of the party’s traditional votes and to win over the Lingayats, Yediyurappa sent an open message to the community that Laxman Savadi would continue as DyCM, and will be made district in-charge. While Pujari is confident of getting a majority of the votes, especially from Lingayats, Congress’ Lakhan Jarkiholi assumes he will gain by the split of BJP votes. Many Lingayat leaders have openly opposed supporting Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Also, several groups within the BJP have opposed supporting BJP’s Mahesh Kumathalli in Athani and Shrimant Patil in Kagwad, as the two disqualified leaders deprived other loyal party workers of tickets.

Four-time former Kagwad BJP MLA Raju Kage is a popular figure among all sections, and has a major chunk of the traditional BJP vote bank in his pocket. Though Yediyurappa wields massive influence in Kagwad, he may not be able to stop the inevitable split votes after fielding disqualified MLA Shrimant Patil (a Maratha).

However, Patil’s landslide victory in the last assembly election against Kage has given the BJP a newfound vigour in Kagwad. But the Congress, which declined ticket to six-time MLA and former MP Prakash Hukkeri to field Kage from Kagwad, is over-confident of the latter’s victory.