Karnataka bypolls: Parties ‘cash’ in on situation in Old Mysore

It’s raining cash and vouchers in KR Pet and Hunsur constituencies in Old Mysore.

Published: 05th December 2019 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Staffers on election duty in Hunsur on Wednesday | Express

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: It’s raining cash and vouchers in KR Pet and Hunsur constituencies in Old Mysore. With the stakes high in the byelections, the Big 3 are splurging to woo the voters. For the BJP,  these two seats in its kitty could help it in its numbers game. For the Congress, a  victory here could mean a comeback and defeating all those defected MLAs.  For the JDS, it is important to keep its strongholds intact.

There is nothing cash-ual about their approach. One political party is giving away gift vouchers of Rs 5,000 that can be used to buy an item of their choice in select shops. Other parties are giving away Rs 300 cash for one vote. Majority of the villages are flooded with sarees to woo women voters. As a bonus, they are given Rs 200 cash. The men are not left out — they are also offered cash. 

The BJP, which has to win a minimum of eight seats to remain in power, is facing a  tough battle in these two seats as it doesn’t have much cadre base or the local representation in urban or rural local bodies. Being Vokkaliga-dominated constituencies that have remained elusive to BJP all these years, the party, this time, wants to create history by opening its account in Mandya (KR Pet) and win Hunsur after a gap of  25 years.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa Since who hails from Bookanakere in KR Pet,  recently announced many development works there as he knows it is ‘now or never’ .The Congress and JDS have accused the BJP of bribing  voters and Stree Shakthi groups with a desperate attempt to ensure the victory of its KR Pet candidate K C Narayana Gowda, tipped to be a minister in the government.

