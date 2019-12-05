Home States Karnataka

Karnataka bypolls: Voter turnout will make or mar fortunes of parties, candidates

He explained that JDS’ supporters, especially in Old Mysore region, nurse an anger against the disqualified legislators who they hold responsible for the HD Kumaraswamy government’s to collapse.   

Published: 05th December 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel on poll duty in Bengaluru | vinod kumar t

By Ramu Patil
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a high-voltage campaign for the crucial bypolls that will decide the fate of the BJP government and the Congress’ hopes of reviving its sagging fortunes, the big challenge before the parties now is to ensure good voter turnout on Thursday. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the state registered the highest-ever voter turnout at 72%. But as is wont, voter turnout in bypolls is usually less compared to the general elections, and that seem to be a cause of concern for the ruling BJP.

The party, which pitched its campaign around the “stable government” plank, has to win about seven seats to get the required numbers in the assembly. Sources said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday spoke to a number of party leaders in the 15 Assembly segments and exhorted them to ensure that the party supporters come out and vote.  

“Ensuring high voter turnout is a big challenge for the BJP,” said political analyst BS Murthy. “If the voter turnout is low, the JDS is the safest among the three parties and the Congress will be better off compared to the BJP.”He explained that JDS’ supporters, especially in Old Mysore region, nurse an anger against the disqualified legislators who they hold responsible for the HD Kumaraswamy government’s to collapse.   

Challenge to get supporters to booths bigger for BJP than for Congress, JDS

Even if they come out in smaller numbers, they are bound to vote for JDS candidates. That is not the case with BJP and Congress supporters, and the challenge for the latter two is to get their supporters to the polling booths. However, in many constituencies, the contest is between Congress and BJP. The challenge to get its supporters to the booths is bigger for the BJP than the other two.

BJP leaders agree that low voter turnout is not good for the party, but are confident of its supporters coming out in good numbers and voting as that will decide the fate of the BJP government.The Congress too hopes for a high voter turnout. “There is lot of anger against the disqualified legislators and the people will come out to vote in big numbers, “ said Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Working president Eshwar Khandre. According to him, the party will win about 10 seats.

However, Murthy expects Thursday’s voter turnout to be way below 2018 general elections mark. Interestingly, four assembly segments in Bengaluru — Shivajinagar (54.1 percent), KR Puram (53.08 percent), Mahalaxmi Layout (54.7 percent) and Yeshwantpur (60.19 percent) — that witnessed low voter turnout — and Hoskote and Chikkaballapur which registered high voter turnout of 88 percent — will go to polls on Thursday.

With the elections turning out to be a litmus test for both Yediyurappa and Congress leader Siddaramaiah and also crucial for the disqualified legislators -- who are now contesting as the BJP candidates -- the parties and their supporters will hope and work for good voter turnout.Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjeev Kumar too said they expect a good voter turnout on Thursday as this bypoll is like a mini general election.

power struggle 
BJP needs to win at least 6 of the 15 seats to be in power
The party has fielded 13 of the 16 disqualified MLAs
Of the 15 seats, 12 were held by Congress and 3 JDS

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka bypolls jds BJP congress
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp