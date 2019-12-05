KSP will call on Murthy shortly: Simpi

Ramkrishna Badseshi By

KALABURAGI: The Central Unit of Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) Executive Committee which held its meeting at Bengaluru under the leadership of its president Manu Baligar has chosen senior litterateur Dr H S Venkatesha Murthy as the Sarvadyaksha of the 85th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana that is to be held in Kalaburagi district from February 5-7.

Venkatesha Murthy

Speaking to The New Indian Express over phone KSP district unit president Veerabhadra Simpi said, “Though the names of many writers including Murthy, Go Ru Channabasappa, Veena Shanteshwar and Sara Abubakar were discussed in the meeting, it was resolved to choose Murthy to adorn the chair”.

The matter has been communicated to Murthy and the KSP office bearers will shortly call on him to formally request him to accept the honour and to invite him for the meet,” he said.