‘Make Kannada medium of instruction in Karnataka schools’

Raising a demand to make Kannada the medium of instruction, Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekar Kambar and Saraswathi Samman awardee S L Bhyrappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Playwright Chandrashekhara Kambar and writer S L Bhyrappa meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi in New Delhi | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Raising a demand to make Kannada the medium of instruction, Jnanpith awardee Chandrashekar Kambar and Saraswathi Samman awardee SL Bhyrappa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, along with took noted writers, met the PM at New Delhi. Speaking to TNIE, Kambar said they submitted a memorandum to the PM urging him for a uniform policy across the country. “We appealed to him to introduce the medium of instruction in rajya bhaasha (regional language) from Class 1 to 10,’’ he said.

Minister for primary and secondary education Suresh Kumar said that the state government wanted to make Kannada a medium of instruction in all the schools. “However, there is a legal hurdle as the Supreme Court said the decision of medium of instruction should be left to parents and the government cannot impose this,” he added.

“The minister said many experts and writers believe that if a child is taught in Kannada, he or she can understand easily as it is their mother tongue. Now that the Centre is coming up with National Education Policy that emphasises on introducing medium of instruction in regional language, this will be applicable for Karnataka,’’ he added.

