NASSCOM-FSSAI push to reach safe and nutritious food to needy  

Published: 05th December 2019 05:56 AM

Volunteers demonstrate a robot at NASSCOM Foundation’s Tech for Good Summit 2019 in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have come together to ensure that the food-deprived sections of society get safe and nutritious food channelised from the food-surplus sections of society.

For this purpose, they are creating an app that will connect those with surplus food and NGOs/individuals who will ensure last mile in reaching the safe and nutritious food to the needy. The yet-to-be-named app is being developed with Vodafone India Foundation, which will track the distribution of food under the ‘Save Food, Share Food’ campaign. This was announced at the “Tech for Good” summit here on Wednesday and will be carried out under the aegis of the Eat Right India campaign, which was launched at the event too. 

NASSCOM, in association with FSSAI, is also ensuring that member companies of NASSCOM convert their respective campus canteens into Eat Right Campuses. “A rating system with a minimum of 3 and maximum of 5 will grade the canteens through an inspection of a third party auditor. Hygiene, health and nutrition will be some of the parameters,” said P Muthumaran, regional director, FSSAI.

Vodafone, along with NASSCOM, also launched Managr, a web platform and app meant for social sector organisations requiring one software to streamline projects, funding, invoice, track progress and manage their entire NGO.

“We spoke to NGOs and identified problems they face in their programme or fund management, in order to solve it through technology. The finance team, programme team, management, auditors need to be able to speak to each other,” said P Balaji, chief regulatory and corporate affairs officer, Vodafone Idea Limited.
“For example, if we need to find out if an invoice has been cleared or if all documents required are available, or need to know the funds position, etc, the Managr app is available for free to be used,” he said.

