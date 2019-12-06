Act on flat buyers’ complaints against promoters, HC tells state

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has directed the officers appointed by the state government to take action when they received complaints from flat purchasers against promoters in relation to disputes over defects in the building, material used or any changes in the construction against the agreement.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur issued the direction recently while disposing of a public interest litigation filed by the Bangalore City Flat Owners Welfare Association, represented by its president Anil Kalgi.

The petitioner was seeking directions to the state government to implement provisions of the Karnataka Ownership Flats (Regulation of the promotion of construction, sale, management and transfer) Act. The petitioner contended that members of the petitioners’ association had filed complaints about the failure of certain promoters to follow the Act but no action was taken.



On hearing the arguments, the bench said “If a purchaser of a flat makes a grievance against the promoter, which comes under sub-section (4) of Section 7 of the Act, the officers appointed by the state government should hold an inquiry and record the decision.”

The bench made it clear that the officers should immediately look into the complaint of a flat purchaser about the failure of the promoter to abide by his obligation under Section 5 of the Act in relation to disclosure of transactions. If the complainant has made out a case, the officer should call upon the promoter concerned to make full and true disclosure of all the transactions in respect of sums received as advance or deposit towards share for the establishment of cooperative society or local taxes water charges, electricity charges, etc., the court said.

“Wherever powers have been conferred on the officers of the state to take action, the officers must take action. However, if there is a violation on the part of the promoter to perform his obligations under the said Act, a remedy will have to be adopted by the aggrieved flat purchasers by approaching the competent court,” the bench said.

However, the court declined to consider the petitioner’s plea to give directions to the State to delegate powers of implementation of the Act to the Registrar of Cooperative Societies.