Attack on Lokayukta: Trial court gets 6 months

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has set a six-month deadline for the trial court to dispose a case pending against accused Tejraj Sharma, who has been in jail after he was arrested for allegedly attacking Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty with a knife.

Justice K N Phaneendra issued this direction to the trial court recently. Tejraj Sharma aka Tejas Sharma, (33) from KR Extension in Tumakuru, moved the High Court asking to release him on bail. He moved the HC as the trial court denied him bail.

When the bail application filed by Sharma came up for hearing, the petitioner’s counsel asked the court to permit him to withdraw the plea and also sought directions to the trial court to dispose of the case in six months.

Considering the same, the HC said that the accused had been languishing in jail for more than 18 months. “Therefore, it is necessary to direct the trial court to dispose the case, as expeditiously as possible, within six months preferably, from the date of receipt of copy of this order,” said the court.

In March, a case was registered against Sharma after he allegedly attacked Justice Shetty in his chamber with a knife. On the pretext of meeting the Lokayukta Justice over a complaint, Sharma gained entry into his chamber and attacked him with a knife repeatedly.