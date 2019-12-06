Home States Karnataka

In Dakshina Kannada, illegal abortions due to declining child sex ratio: Activists

Hilda felt counselling should be made mandatory for all cases of termination and stressed the need for collective collaborative efforts and action to arrest the declining child sex ratio.

Published: 06th December 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Social activists Hilda Rayappan, Merlin Martiz and Rita Noronha inaugurate a gender sensitisation programme at Press Club in Mangaluru on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Social activists have attributed illegal abortions taking place clandestinely in the hospitals to the declining child sex ratio (CSR) in Dakshina Kannada district. With 947 females for every 1,000 males, the district is below the state average of 948.

At an interaction programme held at Press Club in city on Thursday, social activist and Prajna Counseling Centre managing trustee Prof Hilda Rayappan said gynaecologists tell them about countless people going for Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) in the district without citing the exact reason.

Though MTP Act mandates pregnant women and gynaecologists to give reasons for the termination in the prescribed format, it is not being followed seriously in the district. “Gynaecologists admit that they simply mention all abortions as ‘spontaneous’. The patients are  refusing to give reasons and doctors are also not insisting.”

Hilda felt counselling should be made mandatory for all cases of termination and stressed the need for collective collaborative efforts and action to arrest the declining child sex ratio.

Another social activist Prof Rita Noronha said in some villages they came to know from people about suspicious missing pregnancy of women and some pregnant women going missing from villages indicating that they might have terminated the pregnancies.

She denied the possibility of rise in miscarriages of female foetus. “Miscarriage of male foetus is normally high and female foetus will have strong immunity.”

She said the situation may improve if there is change in people’s ‘mindset’ that treats girl child as burden, our culture in which gender disparity is embedded, women are involved in decision-making of the family among others.

Social activist Merlin Martiz said people should realise that less number of females will also create lot of problems in society. In some communities, men are single because there are no women to marry. Because of skewed sex ratio, she said the average marrying age of females in Dakshina Kannada has come down to 21 from 24, which is an indication that the education and life of women is at stake.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada illegal abortions sex ratio
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp