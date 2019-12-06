Karnataka bypolls: Big turnout in flood-hit areas may be key

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The clash between the BJP and Congress is certain to be a thriller in all three constituencies of North Karnataka, given the brisk turnout of voters towards the fag-end of Thursday. Despite several exit polls giving BJP an edge, candidates from the Congress, BJP and JDS in Gokak, Athani and Kagwad were all confident of winning.

An unexpected massive turnout of voters in areas devastated by floods recently in Athani, Gokak and Kagwad makes the contest interesting. The Zilla Panchayat constituencies of Satti, Darur, Ugar and Kagwad, which were among the worst-hit, recorded a huge voter turnout in the last two hours of the day.

People in several flood-hit areas had recently banned the entry of BJP candidate Mahesh Kumathalli and also threatened to boycott polls if they were not given compensation. Despite this, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, Vijayapura MLA Basangouda Patil and other star campaigners for BJP are confident of Kumathalli’s victory. Though Congress candidate Ganajan Mangasuli is not so popular, party MLA MB Patil predicts an easy win for him.

Until late Wednesday night, attempts were on by party workers to woo voters in interior areas of Gokak and Athani constituencies. According to sources, BJP activists from Arabhavi constituency had arrived in Gokak to convince voters. On hearing this, Congress MLA Satish Jarkiholi rushed to the spot on Thursday morning and chased them away with the help of police. The supporters of BJP MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi of Arabhavi were involved in Ramesh’s campaign for the past few days.

In Gokak, Balachandra said Ramesh would win the seat comfortably and was confident that the BJP government would complete its full term. Congress candidate Lakhan Jarkiholi said it was impossible for Ramesh to win without his support. Rumours also began doing the rounds that Lakhan and Ramesh had joined hands and were urging voters to vote only for Ramesh.

Soon after exercising his franchise, Ramesh said the BJP would win Gokak, Athani and Kagwad. He said that CM BS Yediyurappa would complete his term, and also get Congress leader Siddaramaiah into the BJP soon.

Siddaramaiah hit back, saying Ramesh had no ideology or political philosophy. “I don’t know whether to laugh or cry at Ramesh’s statement. He would not have given such childish statements if he had some responsibility. My struggle always has been against communal elements,’’ said Siddaramaiah.

Cash flows

Most people in the rural pockets of Gokak knew how much cash was being given by which party until late Wednesday night. Several associates of the candidates in Gokak said that one party was giving Rs 500 for each vote, while supporters of another candidate were giving Rs 1,000 for every vote. “As polling drew closer, a candidate decided to offer more money. Ultimately, each voter would have got at least Rs 2,000 before reaching the polling booth,’’ said a local leader. In the past few days, hundreds of local leaders and leaders of various religious groups across Gokak and Athani had been given lakhs of rupees, according to reliable sources.