Home States Karnataka

Karnataka bypolls: BJP high on hope, Congress-JDS guarded

People voted for stability, says saffron party; Opposition claims internal bickering will lead to BSY govt’s fall

Published: 06th December 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Security guards keep a little boy company while his father votes in Shivajinagar constituency, Bengaluru, on Thursday I Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High voter turnout in most of the constituencies that went to bypolls on Thursday seem to have further bolstered the confidence of the ruling BJP, which hopes to get the numbers required to ensure the stability of its government.

“People voted for a stable government headed by CM BS Yediyurappa. We are confident of winning 12 seats and will not be surprised if we emerge victorious in all 15,” said BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar. Responding to the exit polls that gave 10 seats to the BJP, he said the BJP cadre and supporters of disqualified MLAs, who contested as party candidates, worked together very well in all the constituencies. “In the middle of campaigning, Congress and JDS spoke of forming an alliance once again, and spoiled their chances in some seats,” he added.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, too, said people came out and voted for a stable government headed by Yediyurappa.

Congress and JDS, however, dispute the exit polls.  “The exit polls will go wrong,” said Congress leader and former minister HK Patil. According to him, the Congress and JDS will win around 10 seats.
JDS spokesperson Ramesh Babu said the party is confident of retaining its three seats. “We have lost faith in the exit polls... especially after they were proved wrong during the recent elections in Maharashtra and Haryana,” he said. According to him, even if BJP gets the numbers required to stay in power, it will not be able to give a stable government. “It will collapse owing to its own internal problems as many senior BJP leaders are unhappy,” he added.

JDS MLC TA Sharavana said the party will not only retain its three seats, but will also gain one or two seats more. “I know the pulse of the voters and they are very angry with the disqualified MLAs,”
he added.

Three of the 15 assembly segments that went to polls on Thursday were held by the JDS and remaining 12 segments were represented by the Congress. Their disqualification necessitated bypolls in those constituencies. In 13 assembly segments, the BJP fielded disqualified legislators as its candidates. The bypolls are crucial for those disqualified legislators andthe BJP government as the party needs six to take its tally to 112 in the house of 222.  While one Independent candidate is supporting the BJP, bypolls to two assembly segments are yet to be held.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka bypolls BJP jds congress
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp