Karnataka bypolls: BJP high on hope, Congress-JDS guarded

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: High voter turnout in most of the constituencies that went to bypolls on Thursday seem to have further bolstered the confidence of the ruling BJP, which hopes to get the numbers required to ensure the stability of its government.

“People voted for a stable government headed by CM BS Yediyurappa. We are confident of winning 12 seats and will not be surprised if we emerge victorious in all 15,” said BJP state general secretary and MLC N Ravi Kumar. Responding to the exit polls that gave 10 seats to the BJP, he said the BJP cadre and supporters of disqualified MLAs, who contested as party candidates, worked together very well in all the constituencies. “In the middle of campaigning, Congress and JDS spoke of forming an alliance once again, and spoiled their chances in some seats,” he added.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, too, said people came out and voted for a stable government headed by Yediyurappa.

Congress and JDS, however, dispute the exit polls. “The exit polls will go wrong,” said Congress leader and former minister HK Patil. According to him, the Congress and JDS will win around 10 seats.

JDS spokesperson Ramesh Babu said the party is confident of retaining its three seats. “We have lost faith in the exit polls... especially after they were proved wrong during the recent elections in Maharashtra and Haryana,” he said. According to him, even if BJP gets the numbers required to stay in power, it will not be able to give a stable government. “It will collapse owing to its own internal problems as many senior BJP leaders are unhappy,” he added.

JDS MLC TA Sharavana said the party will not only retain its three seats, but will also gain one or two seats more. “I know the pulse of the voters and they are very angry with the disqualified MLAs,”

he added.

Three of the 15 assembly segments that went to polls on Thursday were held by the JDS and remaining 12 segments were represented by the Congress. Their disqualification necessitated bypolls in those constituencies. In 13 assembly segments, the BJP fielded disqualified legislators as its candidates. The bypolls are crucial for those disqualified legislators andthe BJP government as the party needs six to take its tally to 112 in the house of 222. While one Independent candidate is supporting the BJP, bypolls to two assembly segments are yet to be held.