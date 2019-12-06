Home States Karnataka

Karnataka bypolls: Exodus stemmed for now, but opposition still wary

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy has just days earlier said that BJP’s attempts to poach his party MLAs had not stopped even now.

Published: 06th December 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka bypoll

Voters show their inked fingers after casting vote in the Karnataka bypolls. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The opposition Congress and JDS, which had been dreading another round of ‘Operation Lotus’ if the BJP fell short of numbers, are now keeping their fingers crossed with the exit polls placing the BJP comfortably ahead.

Informed sources said the Congress (66) and JDS (34), which together have 100 legislators, and had been keeping the flock under observation for many months now, are feeling that the pressure is off. Both parties feared another round of defection and had even identified potential MLAs who could switch sides.
“They even targeted our Rajya Sabha MP K C Ramamurthy. He had two-and-half years to go, but he resigned from the Congress and got himself re-elected from BJP,” a Congress leader pointed out.
In getting 17 legislators to quit their parties, the BJP had approached more than 50 legislators. Some had agreed in principle, but had hesitated to take the step, the sources said. Former Congress Chief Minister S M Krishna, who joined the BJP, had even admitted to his role too in ‘Operation Kamala,’  they stressed.
The sources said the BJP has point persons who have been assigned the responsibility of identifying ‘poachable’ legislators and they even have some names. But since the BJP cannot accommodate more MLAs as ministers or chairpersons of boards and corporations, they may not venture into that for now, they felt.

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy has just days earlier said that BJP’s attempts to poach his party MLAs had not stopped even now.

Another source said, “The BJP has not stopped and they will not stop. They are continuing to target and poach JDS legislators. There is talk that some MLAs have in principle agreed and committed to join the BJP at a later date. They are the ones to watch out for.’’

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka bypolls jds congress BJP
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp