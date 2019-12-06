Karnataka bypolls: Exodus stemmed for now, but opposition still wary

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The opposition Congress and JDS, which had been dreading another round of ‘Operation Lotus’ if the BJP fell short of numbers, are now keeping their fingers crossed with the exit polls placing the BJP comfortably ahead.

Informed sources said the Congress (66) and JDS (34), which together have 100 legislators, and had been keeping the flock under observation for many months now, are feeling that the pressure is off. Both parties feared another round of defection and had even identified potential MLAs who could switch sides.

“They even targeted our Rajya Sabha MP K C Ramamurthy. He had two-and-half years to go, but he resigned from the Congress and got himself re-elected from BJP,” a Congress leader pointed out.

In getting 17 legislators to quit their parties, the BJP had approached more than 50 legislators. Some had agreed in principle, but had hesitated to take the step, the sources said. Former Congress Chief Minister S M Krishna, who joined the BJP, had even admitted to his role too in ‘Operation Kamala,’ they stressed.

The sources said the BJP has point persons who have been assigned the responsibility of identifying ‘poachable’ legislators and they even have some names. But since the BJP cannot accommodate more MLAs as ministers or chairpersons of boards and corporations, they may not venture into that for now, they felt.

JDS leader H D Kumaraswamy has just days earlier said that BJP’s attempts to poach his party MLAs had not stopped even now.

Another source said, “The BJP has not stopped and they will not stop. They are continuing to target and poach JDS legislators. There is talk that some MLAs have in principle agreed and committed to join the BJP at a later date. They are the ones to watch out for.’’