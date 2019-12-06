Home States Karnataka

Karnataka bypolls: Gamble may pay off for BJP as exit polls predict big win

Hoskote beats past record with 90.4% polling, poor run continues in Bengaluru

Published: 06th December 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Electors of Mahalakshmi Layout show their inked fingers after voting on Thursday | nagaraja gadekal

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

Belying apprehensions of a not-so-encouraging turnout, the 15 Assembly constituencies where crucial bypolls were held on Thursday registered an impressive 66.49% voting.

What the high voter turnout in some constituencies or the poor polling percentage in the four Bengaluru seats will hold for the candidates and parties will be known only on Monday. If exit polls are anything to go by, the BJP can breathe easy with most pollsters giving the party a comfortable edge over the Congress and JDS.

While the BJP needs at least six seats to get simple majority, exit polls have predicted victory in eight to 12 seats out of 15 for the party. This means that the BJP government is not just safe for now, but can complete the full tenure in office.

Polling agency C-Voter has predicted that the BJP could win 10-12 seats while the Congress can hope to win two to four seats, leaving the JDS’ chances to a bare minimum of one to two seats. Three other regional news channels that conducted their own exit polls have also predicted a big victory for the BJP. The poll of polls of all prominent exit polls gives the BJP 10 seats with four for the Congress and one for the JDS.

The BJP leaders, including Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, have expressed confidence of winning all 15 seats while the Congress claimed to be sure of victory at least seven seats. The JDS has focused on three of the twelve constituencies it is contesting.

Most exit poll predictions were based on the voter turnout till 4 pm, but in a late surge, polling percentages shot up in many constituencies by end of polling at 6 pm.

Whether parties have been able to hold on to their vote banks while cashing in on their candidates’ individual votes or have lost votes in the transfer of loyalties holds the key to Karnataka’s political future.
Considering the BJP’s strategy that a higher voter turnout will be favourable to the party, the increased polling percentage is giving positive signals to the Yediyurappa-led BJP government. In constituencies like Shivajinagar, where the Congress was banking on higher voter turnout to be in its favour, percentages have been disappointing.

Demolishing the conventional thinking that voter turnout in bypolls are generally lower than general elections, Hoskote polled 90.44%, beating its own performance of 2019 Lok Sabha polls and the 2018 Assembly elections when the voter turnout was  89.97 % and 87.81%, respectively. With this, the battle for Hoskote — the only constituency that has seen open rebellion by cadres of the BJP — has only become more interesting.

The Chikkaballapur and Hunsur segments saw a significant improvement in polling from the previous election while all four constituencies in Bengaluru registered abysmal voter turnout. In KR Puram constituency, polling was the least at 43.25% followed by Shivajinagar with 44.60% turnout. These numbers are far lower than the previous polls in the two constituencies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka bypolls BJP exit polls
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp