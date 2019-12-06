Karnataka bypolls: Hoskote, Chikkaballapur score big on voter turnout, beat others
CHIKKABALLAPUR: Hoskote assembly constituency recorded the highest polling percentage on Thursday 90.44%, with Chikkaballapur coming close behind with 86.19%. Voters stood in long queues before getting to cast their franchise. These segments saw the highest voter turnout among all 15 constituencies that went to polls.
A total of 2,00,218 people came out to vote in Chikkaballapur. No untoward incidents were reported. BJP candidate K Sudhakar told reporters that he is confident voters will bless him for the third time.