Karnataka Health Dept’s drive brings 1,731 TB cases to light

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the bi-annual active case finding drive undertaken by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 1,731 cases of tuberculosis were found till December 4. The door-to-door screening in all 31 districts took off on November 25 and will conclude on December 10. The Department has surveyed two crore people with the focus on slums, garment factories, construction sites, old age homes, prisons and orphanages.

Belagavi registered the highest number of new cases so far with 205. This is followed by Mysuru with 195, Kalaburagi with 147, Ballari with 142 and Bijapur with 128.“Hidden or missed cases are detected when the department conducts house-wise checks. Patients may often not get themselves checked when they have a cough and fever. More the delay in reporting, the more lungs are destroyed even after they are treated. A delay in treatment would result in tiredness and higher risk of morbidity after taking medicines as well,” said Dr Seenappa, joint director, Tuberculosis, Health and Family Welfare department.

“A total of 23,612 teams consisting of two ASHA workers/ANMs each go to houses and check for sugar, blood pressure, if anyone suffered from TB previously, cough, fever and then conduct the sputum test. The sputum sample is tested in the Designated Microscopy Centre in Primary Health Care Centres,” he added.

Early diagnosis reduces the chance of the disease spreading, especially to children in the house. Fixed Drug Combination (FDC) is administered to the patient as per their weight. There is also a relation between those with HIV/AIDS contracting TB.“The last active case finding conducted in July this year found 2,500 cases in the state,” he added.