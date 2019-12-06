Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Health Dept’s drive brings 1,731 TB cases to light

Belagavi registered the highest number of new cases so far with 205. This is followed by Mysuru with 195, Kalaburagi with 147, Ballari with 142 and Bijapur with 128.

Published: 06th December 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the bi-annual active case finding drive undertaken by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, 1,731 cases of tuberculosis were found till December 4. The door-to-door screening in all 31 districts took off on November 25 and will conclude on December 10. The Department has surveyed two crore people with the focus on slums, garment factories, construction sites, old age homes, prisons and orphanages.

Belagavi registered the highest number of new cases so far with 205. This is followed by Mysuru with 195, Kalaburagi with 147, Ballari with 142 and Bijapur with 128.“Hidden or missed cases are detected when the department conducts house-wise checks. Patients may often not get themselves checked when they have a cough and fever. More the delay in reporting, the more lungs are destroyed even after they are treated. A delay in treatment would result in tiredness and higher risk of morbidity after taking medicines as well,” said Dr Seenappa, joint director, Tuberculosis, Health and Family Welfare department.

“A total of 23,612 teams consisting of two ASHA workers/ANMs each go to houses and check for sugar, blood pressure, if anyone suffered from TB previously, cough, fever and then conduct the sputum test. The sputum sample is tested in the Designated Microscopy Centre in Primary Health Care Centres,” he added.
Early diagnosis reduces the chance of the disease spreading, especially to children in the house. Fixed Drug Combination (FDC) is administered to the patient as per their weight. There is also a relation between those with HIV/AIDS contracting TB.“The last active case finding conducted in July this year found 2,500 cases in the state,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People standing in queues to buy onions. (Photo | G Satyanarayana)
Andhra Pradesh: Demand for subsidised onions cause stampede like situation
This class 11 student wins praise for translating 's speech in Malayalam
Gallery
The four accused in the rape-murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were gunned down by the police in the wee hours on Friday at the very spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. The incident, which created shock and horror,
 All accused in Hyderabad vet rape-murder case shot dead by police: Nirbhaya's mother to Shashi Tharoor, here are the reactions
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp